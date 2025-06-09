New shipping push could lift jobs

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Pacific youth say major regional infrastructure plans could reshape jobs, trade and long-term economic prospects across Fiji and the wider Pacific. Focus is now on the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership.

Youth and Community Advocate Broderick Mervyn said the initiative, announced at the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, goes beyond port development.

He says it reflects a shift in global attention toward the Pacific.

Mervyn says the partnership signals growing confidence in Fiji and the Pacific as hubs for trade, maritime connectivity and economic resilience. He says this could benefit young people entering a more competitive global economy.

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He said improved ports and connectivity could unlock jobs in logistics, tourism, maritime industries, entrepreneurship and investment. He says outcomes will depend on how well plans are implemented.

Mervyn warns the region must avoid short-term thinking. He says long-term systems are needed to prepare future generations for economic change.

He also links the project to Fiji’s upcoming general election. He says voter decisions will shape economic direction and youth opportunities.

Mervyn said leadership choices would affect infrastructure, education and employment growth. He is urging young people to engage more in national and policy discussions.

He states that young people are demanding opportunity, stability and better pathways to work. He says stronger maritime infrastructure could also strengthen supply chains and regional trade.

Mervyn adds that the initiative highlights the Pacific’s rising global importance. He says success will depend on leadership and investment in future generations.