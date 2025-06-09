Seruiratu urges inclusive constitutional process

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is calling for an inclusive and carefully considered approach to Fiji’s constitutional review process.

He says all communities must be heard and respected as the country shapes its future Constitution.

Responding to a ministerial statement by Justice Minister Siromi Turaga in Parliament, Seruiratu stressed that ethnic, cultural, and historical sensitivities must not be overlooked during the process.

He said while Fiji’s communities have integrated over the years, some still wish to preserve their cultural and ethnic identity, and these concerns should be respected in national discussions.

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The Opposition Leader also reminded Parliament that Fiji is a multi-racial, multicultural, and multi-religious society, and constitutional reforms must reflect both history and social realities.

“We must tread carefully when it comes to ethno-political issues because of the history that we can learn from. Also important, Honorable Speaker Sir, is the socio-economic factors because people with grievances can become political scapegoats.”

Seruiratu also emphasised the importance of ensuring that all communities feel included and heard throughout the constitutional review process.

“Hopefully, with their contribution, it will help the CRC to come up with a constitution that, as I stated in the last statement, in my response to the last statement, will last, Honorable Speaker Sir, given the history that we have.”

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga says the constitutional review presents a historic opportunity for citizens to help shape Fiji’s governance and democratic future.

“The review of our Constitution is not a bureaucratic exercise conducted in the corridors of power. It is a living, breathing national conversation, one that reaches into our villages, communities and into the hearts and minds of every citizen of this great nation.”

Turaga is also urging all government ministries and agencies to fully support the review process, warning that a lack of cooperation would undermine efforts to build a Constitution that represents all Fijians.