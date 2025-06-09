Ports upgrades tied to 2050 goal

Fiji is positioning major port developments as part of its long-term plan to become a high-income nation by 2050.

The move is linked to the Quad countries’ broader initiative involving Australia, India, Japan and the United States, which focuses on strengthening infrastructure, improving critical supply chains, and enhancing energy and maritime security across the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to FBC News, Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says infrastructure readiness is key to supporting future economic growth.

“We cannot have that happen if the actual infrastructure itself is not up to par.”

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He says initial work will focus on Fiji’s main ports before expanding to other areas.

“Well, firstly, it’ll have to be the two major ones, Suva and Lautoka.”

On concerns about geopolitical rivalry, Ditoka says Fiji maintains an independent foreign policy and continues to work with all partners.

“We are friendly to both nations, and we don’t believe that it should have any impact on the decisions that we make.”

The government says the port upgrades are part of a wider national strategy aimed at lifting economic capacity and achieving high-income status by 2050.