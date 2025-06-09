Lomaiviti development talks counter misinformation concerns

Turaga clarified that rumours circulating within communities about a possible closure of PAFCO do not reflect government intentions. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is the most appropriate leader to directly engage with the people of Lomaiviti because of his responsibilities as both Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Planning.

Speaking to the media during the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting, Turaga stressed the importance of communities understanding how government development processes work, warning that misinformation and disinformation on social media can create confusion when systems are not fully understood.

Turaga says development proposals follow a structured process beginning at Bose va Koro meetings before progressing through district discussions, provincial councils and eventually to government ministries for implementation.

He says district representatives and government officials play a coordinating role before matters are elevated to provincial and national level agencies for action and monitoring.

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The Minister says provincial councils are responsible for monitoring progress on resolutions and ensuring development concerns raised by communities are followed through.

Turaga also highlighted ongoing land and accommodation issues in Levuka, revealing discussions are already underway to utilise native land for the construction of housing for civil servants.

He says the shortage of government quarters remains a major challenge, with many public servants currently accommodated within villages.

Turaga also pointed to abandoned infrastructure, including a police barracks in Levuka that has reportedly remained unused for years, saying relevant authorities are expected to investigate the issue.

He stressed that Tikina and community leaders also have a responsibility to ensure land resources are properly utilised to support development.

On infrastructure plans, Turaga says discussions continue on upgrading Levuka’s port facilities because of the town’s strategic importance as Fiji’s former capital and its central location within the Lomaiviti group.

He also addressed growing concerns surrounding Pacific Fishing Company (PAFCO), saying government discussions with development partners are continuing regarding the future of Fiji’s fish processing industry.

Turaga clarified that rumours circulating within communities about a possible closure of PAFCO do not reflect government intentions following discussions involving senior government officials, including Minister Sakeasi Ditoka.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the Levuka wharf will be upgraded under the wider Quad Nation port infrastructure initiative announced earlier this week.

Turaga says government priorities also include improving water supply in maritime islands such as Batiki, Moturiki and Nairai, as well as developing government quarters in Gau where facilities already exist in Qarani village.

He says the initiatives are aimed at strengthening government services in maritime communities while supporting long-term development across the Lomaiviti group.