Plan carefully, trust us, says Tabuya

Tabuya was referring to the pre-emptive package of further financial mitigation measures targeted at households. [Photo: FILE]

Information Minister Lynda Tabuya is calling on all Fijians to plan carefully and trust that Government is well prepared to mitigate the impact of the ongoing global fuel crisis.

In a statement released on the Fiji Government Facebook page, she says the Coalition Government has been watching the global oil market closely.

“…we have been listening to what the World Bank and the International Energy Agency are telling us, and yesterday the National Security Council met to begin the work of protecting Fijian households from the next wave of price pressure.”

Tabuya also emphasised the independence of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission as it prepares to announce new fuel prices for June on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

“The FCCC will make its determination on Monday, as it does every month, on the basis of international data. I want every Fijian to understand that the Government and the FCCC operate separately. We do not set the price. What we are preparing is the protection. And we are preparing it now, not later. The Ministry of Finance is finalising the detail and the package will be put before Cabinet shortly.”

Tabuya was referring to the pre-emptive package of further financial mitigation measures targeted at households, transport operators, small businesses and essential services by the State.

The package will build on the $56 million already redeployed within the 2025 to 2026 Budget under Cabinet’s decision of 21 April 2026.