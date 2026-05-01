Drasa out to defend their title

Members of Drasa Avenue School's swimming team at the Aquatic Center in Suva this morning.

Drasa Avenue School will aim to defend its title in the girls’ grade for the primary school division at the Fiji Schools National Swimming Championship, which began yesterday.

The Lautoka-based school has brought a team of 28 swimmers to this year’s competition and is determined to make its presence felt once again.

Team manager Sereseini Lala says there is a lot of pressure on their female swimmers to perform and defend their title.

She adds that the support of the swimmer’s parents has been overwhelming over the past few weeks.

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More than 700 swimmers from 54 schools are competing in the two-day event which will conclude tomorrow.

“The pressure is high for these girl’s to perform, and then we also have very tough competition here as well. But we’ve prepared well and we know we can do it.”

You can watch it Live on our streaming platform vitiplus.com for $20 for local viewers and $40 for those overseas.