Sea cucumber trade earns millions

[File Photo]

The reopening of Fiji’s sea cucumber fishery has generated millions in earnings for coastal communities, alongside strong export returns since the ban was lifted earlier this year.

The figures were highlighted in Parliament by Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu.

Minister Bainivalu said more than $4 million has been earned by coastal communities, while $2.7 million has been recorded in export value since February.

She said 11 companies were approved this season to purchase and export sea cucumber products following the lifting of the seasonal ban on February 1.

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According to the Ministry, seven exporters were issued permits between March and May, resulting in the export of 56.65 metric tonnes of sea cucumber products.

“Based on data received by the Ministry, is as follows. The eastern division proved to have the most earnings amounting to approximately 1.3 million from a total of 4.1 million overall. This is followed by the western division, which collected 1.1 million, northern division collected 1 million, and the least was from the central division, which collected half a million.”

Bainivalu said the reopening of the fishery has created income opportunities for fishers, women, and youths involved in harvesting, processing, and transporting sea cucumber products.

However, concerns were raised in Parliament over complaints from maritime and rural communities regarding transportation costs and pricing issues at collection centres.

In response, the Minister said the ministry introduced fisheries stations as official landing sites this season to improve monitoring, collect harvest data, and ensure companies purchased products at agreed prices.