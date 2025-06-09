Drua hungry for Reds win

[Photo: FILE]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are determined to end their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign on a high when they face the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

Despite falling short of a first-ever win in Perth last week and missing out on a top-six finish, coach Glen Jackson says motivation within the squad remains strong heading into their final match of the season.

Jackson admits it was frustrating for the Drua to sit second from the bottom of the standings despite recording five wins this season, the same number as several teams above them on the ladder.

He believes the players deserve to finish the year with a memorable performance after the hard work shown throughout the campaign.

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“It’d be lovely to finish off with a historic win at a magical ground here in Brisbane.”

The Drua have remained in Australia instead of returning to Fiji, with Jackson and his coaching staff using the extra time to prepare specifically for the Reds’ style of play.

Jackson says the Reds’ mobile and skilful forward pack matches up well with the Drua, prompting the coaching staff to select a side capable of playing an attacking brand of rugby.

He highlights the form of loose forwards Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata, saying their ability to provide quick front-foot ball would be key to the Drua’s game plan.

The Drua have also opted for multiple playmakers in the backline, including Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at fullback, as they look to move the ball around and challenge the Reds defensively.

Jackson expects an entertaining contest between two sides known for their attacking rugby.

“I know the Reds are a good team to watch and a good team to play, so it should be a cracking game.”

The Drua and Reds will meet at 9.35 tonight, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.