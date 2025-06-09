SPTE boosts Pacific tourism trade

[Photo: FILE]

The South Pacific Tourism Exchange is being credited with strengthening regional tourism and expanding market access for Pacific island nations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says SPTE is the region’s flagship annual tourism trade event, bringing together buyers, sellers, airlines, hotels and tourism operators from across the Pacific and key international markets.

He says Fiji’s hosting of the event in March allowed smaller island nations such as Kiribati, Niue and the Marshall Islands to connect directly with global tourism players.

The 2026 SPTE recorded its strongest performance yet, attracting more than 225 trade participants, including 82 sellers from 17 Pacific countries and territories.

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Gavoka says the event also attracted 60 international buyers from Europe and Asia, many of whom were senior decision-makers in the tourism industry.

He says the SPTE, alongside the Fiji Tourism Exchange, continues to open doors for regional partners by pooling resources and creating new commercial opportunities.

The Minister highlighted that SPTE, alongside Fiji Tourism Exchange, helped regional partners gain access to Fiji’s tourism buyers and sellers and pooled resources and opportunities.

Gavoka says Pacific MSMEs and women entrepreneurs also benefited through sponsored booths supported by Tourism Fiji, the Ministry of Tourism and event organisers.