Rewa slips past Tailevu/Naitasiri

Rewa FC before their clash this afternoon against Tailevu/Naitasiri

Rewa FC slipped past a Tailevu/Naitasiri scare this afternoon after beating the side 1-0 in Round 11 of the Extra Premier League at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Rewa came out firing in the first spell, but did not expect a determined Tailevu/Naitasiri to take them into the break tied at nil-all.

A few missed opportunities early in the first half disrupted momentum for the Delta Tigers.

Their breakthrough came after more than 30 minutes from the boot of Asivorosi Rabo in the 76th minute.

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Despite a late reasurgance from Tailevu/Naitasiri, Rewa managed to hold their fort until the final hooter.