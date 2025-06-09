MobLand producers clarify Tom Hardy not officially fired

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Tom Hardy might be heading back to MobLand after all.

Less than a week after Puck reported that the Venom star had been fired from the Paramount+ crime series following production on its upcoming second season, a conflicting report has emerged from Variety suggesting that he may still participate in the show’s third season.

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production reportedly told Variety.

The outlet reported that there were tensions between Hardy, the show’s co-creator Jez Butterworth, and producer David Glasser, but those tensions never manifested in an official dismissal. Sources alleged that Hardy ruffled feathers because he was frequently late to set and had script notes that Butterworth did not have time to address, and that Hardy was frustrated with Butterworth because the screenwriter sometimes delivered scripts just a week before shooting and was not present on set.

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Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for Hardy, Butterworth, Paramount, and Glasser for comment.

Variety’s report also addressed the previous rumors that Hardy’s alleged tardiness led to tension with Helen Mirren, who plays the matriarch of the crime family for whom Hardy’s protagonist Harry Da Souza works on the show.

A source told the outlet that Mirren told Hardy, “Come on Tom, we’ve been here for ages, let’s get on with it,” on a couple of occasions, but has allegedly “never appeared to be anti-Tom.”

Another source told the outlet that Mirren “certainly isn’t going to be one who stamps her feet and says, ‘Well I’m not coming back if he’s in it.’ It’s just not her.”

Representatives for Mirren did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Though production on season 2 of MobLand is finished, Variety also reported that the show probably needs Hardy to complete reshoots in the near future.

The outlet also noted that the show is unlikely to recast Hardy’s role on the show with a new actor, and that one source speculated that the show could hypothetically persist without his character leading the ensemble.

On Wednesday, Hardy appeared in public for the first time since the report of his alleged firing surfaced as he attended the after-party for the Masters of the Universe premiere in London. The Mad Max: Fury Road actor did not stop for the red carpet at the event, PageSix reported.