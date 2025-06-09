Ratu Sukuna legacy unites Fiji

The late Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna is being remembered as a visionary leader who helped unite Fiji’s multi-ethnic society through cooperation and consultation.

Former permanent secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Jioji Kotobalavu says Sukuna played a key role in encouraging iTaukei landowners to lease land for the economic benefit of all communities.

He says Sukuna ensured chiefs and provinces understood and supported his reforms through nationwide consultations.

“That’s why he recognized as a man of great vision and statement, a vision, a man of great vision. And then, following, having obtained the consent and support of the Great Council of Chiefs, he then visited each of the 14 provinces and again obtained their support. Now, his greatness as a statesman is that he did that.”

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Kotobalavu says Sukuna modernised land administration through the Native Land Trust Board system, ensuring land remained under customary ownership while being leased for productive use.

He says the system benefits landowners through lease income, tenants through access to land, and the wider economy through productive land use.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna says Fiji continues to benefit from Sukuna’s legacy today.

Ratu Sukuna Day will be observed as a public holiday this Friday.