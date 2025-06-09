Four out of eight CWMH theatres operational

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says four of the eight operating theatres at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva are currently operational.

He said this in response to a question from Opposition parliamentarian Virendra Lal about the status of the facilities and the general improvement works at the hospital.

Dr Lalabalavu says the other four are being renovated and the work is 90% complete.

Lal also asked of the reduction in operational theatres by 50% had led to delays in surgeries being performed.

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Dr Lalabalavu said there had been some delays because of the backlog of cases caused by the unavailability of all eight theatres.

However, he said they outsourced cases to private facilities to address the issue.

He also said the $14.5 million priority infrastructure plan funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has identified 335 priority areas that need to be addressed to keep the hospital operational for the next 7 to 10 years.