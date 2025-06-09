Everybody Loves Raymond star accepts going gray at 68

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Patricia Heaton has no regrets about going gray.

The Everybody Loves Raymond star posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday responding to critics of her silver locks.

“Regarding that,” Heaton, 68, began as she pointed to a screenshot of a comment opining that she is “too young for grey old lady hair.”

“Some of you seem very concerned about the silver in my hair,” Heaton said. “But let me just say: there’s some things that come along in life that I’ve just decided to embrace, and that doesn’t include boxed hair dye.”

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Heaton continued, “The people in my life love me no matter what color my hair is, and maybe we could all use a little more of just accepting what is and being grateful.”

The Middle star previously celebrated National Mature Women’s Day on April 9. “A little reminder that getting older has its perks, and today we celebrate every single one of them!” she wrote on Instagram.

Last year, Heaton reunited with her Everybody Loves Raymond costars to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom. In the Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion special, she shared how naturally her character, Debra, came to her.

“I didn’t really have to do research, and I didn’t really have to do acting,” she explained, “because it was what we were all dealing with in our marriages. And so, fortunately, we got to monetize that.”

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Heaton went on to explain how desperate she was to land a steady TV job. “I was going through — and I think why the show worked, we were all going through — what the Barone family was going through in our lives,” the actress said. “I had a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old in my life. I had a babysitting issue when I was coming to the audition, I needed to get back. I was cutting out coupons for 50 cents off two packs of Ball Park Franks, so I needed the gig.”

The show’s co-creator and star, Ray Romano, noted that there was “one little key element” in Heaton’s audition that “really sold” him on the actress, who won two Emmys for her performance on the comedy.

“There was a part [in the script] where it says, ‘She kisses her husband,'” he explained. “And every other actress [auditioning for the role] just kind of mimed it. For some reason, she did it.”

Heaton didn’t realize she was alone in her decision to commit to the kiss. “Nobody else?” she asked.

“And when she walked out, I go, ‘That’s the one!” Romano recalled, laughing.