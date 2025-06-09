25 Tourism projects secure funding

[Photo: FILE]

The Pilot Tourism Micro and Small Enterprises (MSE) Fund has almost fully used up its allocated budget.

Most of the approved grants have already been committed and disbursed.

This was according to a written response tabled in Parliament by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

The response was provided to a parliamentary question from Ratu Josaia Niudamu, who sought details on applications, funding allocations and beneficiary categories under the program.

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The Ministry confirmed that the pilot fund, which supports Micro and Small tourism operators, received 32 applications in the latest round for the 2025–2026 financial year. Of these, 25 were approved for funding, amounting to $399,648 against an allocation of $400,000.

According to the Minister, $365,910.55 has already been disbursed, representing 91 per cent of the approved funding. The remaining balance has been committed to ongoing payments and deferred projects.

The report shows that demand for the fund remains concentrated in established tourism regions. The Western Division recorded the highest number of applications, led by Ba Province, followed by Nadroga/Navosa and Ra. Northern Division participation also increased, particularly from Cakaudrove and Macuata.

Tourism-related businesses that benefited from the scheme span tour operations, marine and adventure tourism, homestays, and cultural experiences.

Gavoka also noted a rise in diving-related proposals, alongside investments in equipment upgrades, safety improvements, and renewable energy systems such as solar installations.

On the business profile, small enterprises accounted for 58 per cent of applicants while micro businesses made up 27 per cent. Women-led applications stood at 18 per cent, reflecting low but notable participation.

The Minister stated that several applications were deferred due to funding limits, as commitments reached the programme’s $400,000 ceiling. It said this was managed through a staged selection process, including a panel review held in November 2025.

Gavoka also highlighted that more than half of participating businesses have undergone training in areas such as business continuity, digital skills, and tourism operations. These are aimed at improving long-term viability and service quality in the sector.

The Ministry said monitoring and evaluation work is continuing to assess the effectiveness of the pilot programme as the Government considers its future direction and possible expansion.