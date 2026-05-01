Caine impressed after day two

Athletes competing in the championship at Yat Sen Secondary School's Hall in Suva.

Badminton Fiji president Abel Caine has praised the performance of teams competing in the Badminton Fiji Secondary Schools Championship, which began yesterday.

According to Caine, Yat Sen Secondary School has successfully defended its titles in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions, but the level of competition from other schools has been exciting to watch.

Schools such as Swami Vivekananda College, Lekutu Secondary School and Jeremiah Raibevu College have produced impressive results over the past two days.

Caine said it is encouraging to see many schools that do not usually compete in the sport stepping up and giving the traditional powerhouse schools strong competition, which is a promising sign for the future of badminton in Fiji.

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“And to see school’s like SVC, Jeremiah College and Lekutu Secondary give tough competition is a very promising indicater for the future.”

The three-day tournament concludes tomorrow at Yat Sen Secondary School.