Fiji on standby for Pacific Games Swimming

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Fiji has indicated its readiness to host the swimming competition for the 2027 Pacific Games if organizers decide to move the event from Tahiti due to concerns over non-compliant swimming pools.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia says discussions have already been held with Fiji Sports Commission Chairman Peter Mazey regarding the possibility of Fiji stepping in as a host venue.

Bia says Fiji has already put the offer on the table, however the final decision rests with the Pacific Games organizers.

“Fiji is putting it on the table but the onus is on the organizers whether they accepted it. But Fiji is ready if they decide to have the swimming competition of the Pacific Games, the swimming part of the competition of the Pacific Games to be held here.”

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He says the country stands ready if organizers decide that the swimming events for the 2027 Pacific Games should be hosted here.

Tahiti is scheduled to host the 2027 Pacific Games, but concerns have emerged over the availability of compliant swimming facilities required for the competition.

Meanwhile, Fiji Aquatics vice-president, Errol Taylor, says they want to experience the Pacific Games as Team Fiji in Tahiti.

He says at this stage they hope that Tahiti will have a compliant pool however, if that doesn’t happen, he adds Fiji is ready to step in.