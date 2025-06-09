Fiji opens door to redemption

A single mistake made years ago could soon stop defining the future of many Fijians.

Parliament has unanimously passed the Criminal Records Bill 2025, legislation aimed at giving rehabilitated offenders a second chance at life, employment and overseas opportunities.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga told Parliament the bill was inspired by the struggles of ordinary people who continued to suffer long after serving their sentences.

Turaga says many people convicted during the COVID period later discovered they were unable to travel overseas for work opportunities in countries such as Australia and New Zealand because of their criminal records.

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He says countless people have approached his office seeking help after realizing old convictions continued to block opportunities for themselves and their families.

“At the heart of this bill is a simple but powerful belief that people can change, that lives can be rebuilt and that justice must leave room for mercy, dignity and hope.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya says the impact of a conviction often extends far beyond the courtroom.

Koya shared how some people with minor offences were prevented from joining overseas work programs despite turning their lives around.

He says many offenders were young when they committed offences and have since become responsible members of society.

“One second in incarceration is a lifetime of conviction.”

Koya says the bill provides hope for reformed individuals trying to support their families and rebuild their lives.

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran stressed that the legislation does not excuse criminal behavior.

Kiran says sexual offences and serious violent crimes are excluded from the spent convictions system, ensuring public safety remains protected.

Under the new law, qualifying minor convictions can become spent or expunged after strict rehabilitation and good behavior requirements are met.