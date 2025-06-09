Drua Women adjust ahead of Reds clash

[File Photo]

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women are making key adjustments ahead of Sunday’s second pre-season trial against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

Head Coach Mike Legge is reshuffling his squad as the side looks to build combinations and test depth before the new season.

The clash at Ballymore Stadium will be the Drua Women’s first return to the venue since the Reds ended their 2025 campaign in the semifinals, adding extra motivation for the visitors.

Legge has named a 27-member trial squad, bringing back lock Mereoni Nakesa and utility forward Salaseini Railumu from injury as the side continues fine-tuning combinations.

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One of the biggest changes comes at fly-half, where former Adi Cakobau School student Varanisese Qoro earns a starting role in place of the injured Imari Nai.

The rising talent from Sabeto, Nadi, has impressed through the ranks in both sevens and 15s rugby and will now steer the Drua backline in Brisbane.

Aqela Raitubu and Ruth Raketekete have also been rewarded with opportunities in the matchday squad.

Up front, captain Bitila Tawake will lead the side from hooker alongside loosehead prop Karalaini Naisewa and tighthead prop Tiana Robanakadavu.

Nakesa returns to partner Carletta Yee in the second row, while Nunia Daunimoala, Alfreda Fisher and Sulita Waisega form the loose forward trio.

In the halves, Evivi Senikarivi links up with Qoro, while Josivini Naihamu and Vika Nakacia combine in midfield.

Raitubu starts on the left wing with Michellae Stolz on the right, while Litiana Vueti slots in at fullback.

The bench features Keleni Marawa, Selai Naliva, Zipporah Sorokacika, Keri Lawavou, Elesi Saukuru, Vilisi Tivalele, Railumu, Kolora Lomani, Vatiseva Cavuru, Ivamere Nabura, Raketekete and Kelera Roqorua.

The Drua Women will meet NSW Waratahs in their first clash of the Super W season next Saturday in Sydney.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC.