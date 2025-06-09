Urgent push on waste crisis

[File Photo]

Minister for Environment Lynda Tabuya says waste management challenges are worsening.

Tabuya says Government is strengthening waste management systems while building international partnerships to support long-term solutions.

During a courtesy meeting with the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of China in Fiji, Wang Yuan, Tabuya said the Integrated National Waste Management Strategy is being finalised and will soon be submitted to Cabinet.

She says there is strong interest in learning from China’s experience in managing waste across large populations and geographically dispersed communities.

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Several local initiatives are already underway, including school waste management programmes, composting projects and trash booms designed to stop rubbish from entering rivers and the ocean.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to reduce litter, improve waste disposal practices and strengthen environmental protection.

China also reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation in climate change, renewable energy, resilience building and environmental protection through training, technical exchanges and climate-related programmes.

Discussions also covered climate cooperation ahead of the upcoming pre-COP meeting, including opportunities for joint engagement through side events.