Fiji FACT pools draws set for Saturday

The eight teams for this year’s BiC Fiji FACT tournament will know their fate this weekend when the official pool draws are conducted at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Suva.

Defending champions Labasa, alongside Ba, Lautoka, Rewa, Suva, Nasinu, Navua and Nadroga, have secured qualification for the country’s premier football tournament and will discover their group opponents ahead of next month’s kickoff.

Teams will be seeded according to their standings on the Extra Premier League points table, after round 9.

Subrail Park in Labasa will host the tournament, with pool matches scheduled for June 19, 20 and 21 while the semi-finals and final will be played the following weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Defending champions Labasa will head into the tournament eager to retain the title on home soil in front of what is expected to be a huge northern crowd.

Traditional giants Ba, Rewa and Suva are also expected to feature strongly, while Navua, Nasinu and Nadroga will be hoping to make their mark against some of the top football districts in the first major tournament in the Fiji FA Calendar for 2026.