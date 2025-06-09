Father pleads guilty to forklift tragedy

The state was given time until the 3rd of july to complete pre-trial conference documents for the other two accused persons. [Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

A father accused of causing the death of his six-year-old son in an alleged forklift accident, pleaded guilty this afternoon at the Suva High Court.

38-year-old Savenaca Damuni, appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere alongside Raviravi Timberyard directors Vinay Prakash Chandra and Sushila Devi.

Damuni is charged with one count of manslaughter arising from an alleged breach of duty. It is alleged that on May 2, 2023, while reversing a forklift, he struck his son, causing injuries that later led to the child’s death.

Chandra and Devi are jointly charged with one count of corporate manslaughter and pleaded not guilty. The State alleges the two directors allowed Damuni to operate the forklift despite knowing he did not have the required licence.

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Justice Tuiqereqere has adjourned the matter to the 11th of next month for summary of facts and sentencing for Damuni.

The state was given time until the 3rd of july to complete pre-trial conference documents for the other two accused persons.

Bail has been extended for all three and Damuni was told to comply with his bail conditions and come to his next court date.