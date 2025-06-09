Prasad’s trial dates confirmed

Professor Prasad outside Court this morning.

Trial dates have been set for Professor Biman Prasad.

The former Deputy Prime Minister will stand trial from August 10th to 14th on charges relating to alleged failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements.

Counsel for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Joseph Work, informed the court that the prosecution will call four witnesses and present 18 documents during the trial.

Prasad’s lawyer, Richard Naidu, told the court he was satisfied with the disclosures provided by FICAC.

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The matter has been adjourned to the 17th of next month for a pre-trial conference.

It is alleged that on or about December 30th, 2015, in Suva, Prasad, as an office holder of the registered National Federation Party under the Political Parties Act 2013, failed to comply with statutory disclosure requirements by allegedly omitting to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

He is also charged with allegedly providing false information in a statutory declaration by recklessly submitting a declaration that omitted his directorship, rendering it materially false.