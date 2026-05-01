Spain 7s special for Kolinisau and Tuwai

The Spain 7s tournament this weekend will hold special significance for two former Fiji 7s greats, who will reunite not as teammates, but as coaches of the team they once proudly represented.

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau has been working closely with former Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai in recent weeks, following the “Magician’s” appointment as assistant coach.

Kolinisau is eagerly anticipating his first tournament alongside Tuwai in their new coaching roles.

He said Tuwai’s presence has already made a positive impact on the players, with the squad benefiting from the experience and leadership of one of Fiji’s most decorated 7s stars.

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“It’s good to have Jerry on board, adds a little more firepower into our attack. It’s been really helpful for me having Jerry helping out with attack and clarifying a lot of things with our playmakers.”

Fiji will open their campaign against France at 11.40pm tonight before taking on the United States at 4.25am tomorrow.

They will then wrap up their pool matches against Spain at 12.12am.

You can watch these matches Live on FBC TV.