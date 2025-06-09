Sexual offenders barred from clean slate

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The new Criminal Records legislation will not apply to sexual and serious violent offences.

This as the Government stresses that victim safety and public protection remain central to the reform.

The assurance was made during Parliament’s debate on the Criminal Records Bill 2025, which was passed unanimously last night.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Shashi Kiran told Parliament that the law is not a “get-out-of-jail-free” scheme and does not erase accountability for offenders. She stressed that while the bill creates pathways for rehabilitation, it draws a clear line when it comes to serious offending.

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“The protection of women, children and vulnerable members of our communities remains paramount. The Government will never compromise on safety and dignity.”

Under the legislation, individuals convicted of sexual offences and serious violent crimes are explicitly excluded from the spent conviction regime.

This means they will not be eligible to have their records sealed, expunged, or treated as cleared under the new system.

The bill instead targets lower-level and historical offences, allowing eligible individuals who have served their sentences and demonstrated rehabilitation to apply for a clean slate after a defined period of good behaviour.

Government has also clarified that even for eligible offences, strict conditions will apply, including rehabilitation assessments, waiting periods, and safeguards to ensure public interest is not compromised.

The legislation introduces both “spent conviction” and “expungement” mechanisms, but officials say these will be tightly controlled to prevent misuse and to ensure that the rights of victims remain protected.

Lawmakers across the House backed the bill, describing it as a balanced approach that supports rehabilitation while maintaining firm boundaries for serious crimes.

With the bill now passed, Government says implementation will focus on ensuring that only genuinely rehabilitated individuals benefit, while keeping the justice system firmly anchored in victim protection and public safety.