MPs call for child protection push

Calls are growing for stronger systems to address rising child abuse cases.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia says political differences must be set aside to strengthen policies that protect children from violence, exploitation and abuse.

The issue was raised in Parliament during debate on the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Annual Reports 2021–2023.

Bia says the country must not focus only on the drug crisis while ignoring ongoing abuse against children.

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“We talk and debate about the issue of drugs and other matters in this August House; however, we need to place more emphasis on issues involving our children. As Members of Parliament, we need to ensure that we assist in creating a safe environment for our children to grow up in.”

He says breaking the silence on violence against children is key to building a safer society.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the National Action Plan to End Violence Against Children is in place.

She says the Child Protection Act strengthens reporting powers and provides support for children transitioning out of care, including allowances, training and skills development.

The plan also aims to strengthen the child welfare workforce, with a costed implementation plan being developed under the revived National Coordinating Committee for Children in 2025.