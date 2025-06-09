Australia increases support to help ease rising costs

Immanuel said the funding will not be directly allocated as fuel cash support, but will form part of the overall government budget and be used according to national priorities, including fuel mitigation measures. [Photo: FILE]

Australia’s additional AUD$30 million (about $47 million) in budget support is helping shield citizens from rising fuel prices and the cost of living.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the funding is helping subsidize the 22.5 percent bus fare increase, boost transport support for welfare recipients and students, and assist households with electricity fuel surcharges.

Immanuel says the assistance comes at a critical time as families and businesses continue to face economic pressure.

The new funding is part of a broader direct budget support arrangement between Fiji and Australia, which has now increased from $189 million to $236 million.

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“So access to this financing is again contingent upon the government achieving some reforms. So the financing from the Australian government is timely and important, as grant financing provided through general budget support strengthens the government’s overall fiscal position.”

Opposition MP Premila Kumar questioned what accountability mechanisms will ensure the funding is used specifically for the fuel crisis and not to cover budget shortfalls.

“As we all know, 56 million has been redeployed from other budget lines. And the announcement was made as to how that money will be used. And there is this public expectation that the 30 million Australian dollars will be directly used in providing that relief to the public.”

In response, Immanuel said the funding will not be directly allocated as fuel cash support, but will form part of the overall government budget and be used according to national priorities, including fuel mitigation measures.

He added that the grant financing strengthens government finances, supports essential services, and improves economic resilience and public financial management.