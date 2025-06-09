Police Bill targets modern crime

[Photo: FILE]

Parliament has unanimously agreed to fast-track the Fiji Police Bill 2026 to committee scrutiny.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua told Parliament the current Police Act, which has been in place since 1965, no longer reflects the realities faced by law enforcement today.

Naivalurua says Fiji is now dealing with more complex criminal activity, including organised crime, illicit drugs, cyber offending and transnational criminal networks.

“This is an important moment for Fiji, a milestone for the Fiji Police Force. Policing sits at the heart of public safety, public order and public trust. The law that governs the Fiji Police Force must therefore be modern, clear, accountable and faithful to the Constitution and our people.”

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The Minister says the proposed legislation introduces new investigative and digital forensic powers, but stresses there will be strong legal safeguards and judicial oversight.

“The Bill introduces modern investigative powers for serious and organised crime. But these powers are not open-ended. They are subject to legal thresholds, judicial oversights, proportionality and constitutional safeguards.”

Opposition MP Jone Usamate also supported the referral of the bill to the committee, saying it was important for Parliament to properly scrutinise the legislation through consultations and public submissions.

The Fiji Police Bill 2026 has now been referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, which is expected to report back at the next sitting of Parliament before the bill is debated and voted on.