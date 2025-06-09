Inclusive rugby era begins in Fiji

FRU CEO Koli Sewabu. [Photo: FILE]

Inclusivity in sport has taken a major step forward in Fiji with the official launch of Wheelchair Rugby, as the Fiji Rugby Union declares that rugby is now a game for everyone.

Speaking at the launch of the Fiji Rugby Wheelchair Association and the formal constitution of the Wheelchair Rugby Union at the French Residence in Suva, FRU CEO Koli Sewabu says the initiative is about breaking barriers and ensuring no athlete is left behind.

Sewabu says he was proud to witness the extension of rugby to include Fiji’s wheelchair community, adding that the launch changes what it means to be a rugby player in Fiji.

“For too long, the spirit of our great sport, with its physicality, strategy, brotherhood, and sisterhood, has seemed out of reach for some. Today, we break down that barrier. We say clearly: Rugby is for everyone.”

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He also acknowledged the support of the French Government, saying their partnership and vision had helped turn the dream into a reality and ensure that no Fijian athlete is left out.

Sewabu told the athletes that they now have a home within Fiji Rugby and are officially part of the rugby vuvale.

“You will wear the Fiji jersey with the same pride, passion, and love as any 7s or 15s player.”

He adds that the association will focus on serving and developing athletes while helping Fiji compete on the international wheelchair rugby stage.