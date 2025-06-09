Government approves Disaster Finance Policy

The government has approved a new policy to strengthen financial resilience against climate-related disasters.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the 2026–2031 National Disaster Risk Financing Policy addresses Fiji’s rising exposure to cyclones, floods and other climate-related risks.

He says the Pacific remains highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and repeated extreme weather events.

Immanuel says disaster risk reduction and financing is a key government priority.

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“The policy outlines the strategic priorities of government regarding fiscal risks from disasters.”

He says the policy will guide national preparedness and improve financial planning for both climate and geophysical hazards.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar raised concern over low insurance coverage, saying only about 12 percent of households and businesses are insured against disaster risks.

Immanuel says implementation will be led by the Ministry of Finance with support from the National Disaster Risk Management Office, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.