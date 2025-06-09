Gavoka pushes for unity against social challenges

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka officiated as chief guest at the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations. [Photo:RIYA BHAGWAN]

Fijians are being encouraged to preserve their traditional values and cultural heritage while embracing modernization and pursuing meaningful development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka made the call while officiating as chief guest at the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The celebrations brought together students, government officials, traditional leaders and members of the public.

Gavoka said Ratu Sukuna’s leadership was built on duty, sacrifice and service to the people.

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He said Fiji now faces growing social and moral challenges that require principled leadership, emphasising that leadership should never be about privilege but about serving communities.

Acknowledging the late former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Gavoka said Nailatikau reflected many of the values upheld by Ratu Sukuna, including humility, discipline and national service.

He said Fiji’s greatest strength remains its people, culture and spirit of hospitality.

Gavoka also raised concern about the growing threat of illegal drugs in the country, highlighting that the issue was not only for law enforcement, but also a challenge for families, schools, communities, and faith-based organisations.

The Minister said drugs were destroying the hopes and futures of young people, stressing the importance of investing in education, youth empowerment, sports and economic opportunities.

He encouraged young people to learn about Ratu Sukuna’s life and leadership. Gavoka said Fiji’s future depends on disciplined, educated and compassionate young leaders.

He urged Fijians to work together towards building a united, resilient and forward-looking nation.