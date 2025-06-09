Government support sought for Bula FC

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Government support for Extra Bula FC’s participation in the inaugural OFC Pro League was strongly advocated in Parliament this morning.

Member of Parliament Joseph Nand calls for direct funding and tax incentives to help Fiji’s first professional football franchise.

During his end-of-week statement, Nand described the Oceania Football Pro League as a “turning point” for football in the Pacific, saying Bula FC could create jobs, develop young players and strengthen national pride.

Nand compared the opportunity to the success of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

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He says football fans across the country could unite behind Bula FC in the same way rugby supporters have rallied behind the Drua.

“Football is the most widely played sport globally, with deep roots in every town, village and community across Fiji. By securing a permanent team in this regional league, we are giving fans a team to support at the elite level.”

He says full-time professionalism would give local players access to elite training, sports science support and stronger development pathways.

Nand also proposed around $1 million in government support for Bula FC operations, along with tax incentives to encourage sponsorship.

Responding to the statement, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru acknowledged the importance of the OFC Pro League and the opportunities it presents for football development, youth empowerment and economic growth.

Saukuru says any government support must be strategic, accountable and sustainable, while encouraging clubs to build financially independent professional models.