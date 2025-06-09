Australia extends quarantine for hantavirus-hit cruise ship passengers

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Australia’s health minister said the ​quarantine period for repatriated ‌passengers on a Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship hit by a ​hantavirus outbreak will be ​extended to 42 days total ⁠until June 23.

Four Australian ​citizens, a permanent resident and ​one resident of New Zealand have been quarantined at a facility ​near Perth in Western ​Australia since returning on May 15.

They were ‌initially ⁠due to remain there until June 5 but the quarantine has been extended ​following advice ​from ⁠authorities, Health Minister Mark Butler said.

“The passengers ​have been informed about ​the ⁠advice and the decision of government. I’m happy to ⁠say ​they remain well,” ​Butler added.