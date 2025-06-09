NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss response to Russian strikes

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian officials discussed with NATO representatives Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and Kyiv’s need for better air defences and long-range weaponry, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

“The Ukrainian side urged NATO member-states to provide Ukraine with assistance in strengthening air defences, particularly ‘Patriot’ systems and missiles for them,” a ministry statement said after an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

“Separately, the need was stressed for long-range missiles.”

The statement said NATO member-states denounced the Russian attacks in the past week, including a drone and missile assault on the capital Kyiv that killed 25 people and caused considerable destruction of dwellings and other buildings.

