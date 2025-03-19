Mexico City overhauls bullfights in win for animal activists

[Source: Reuters]

Mexico City’s local congress passed a measure aiming to make bullfights much less harmful to bulls and matadors.

A move applauded by animal rights activists but sharply criticized by fans of the centuries-old tradition.

The measure, among other things, will not allow bullfighters to use spades and swords to attack the animal, which in turn will have its horns covered to prevent injuries to humans.

The bill, introduced by Mayor Clara Brugada of the ruling Morena party, passed with 61 votes in favor and one against.

Outside of the local congress, dozens of bullfighting fans clashed with police.

Some broke past a barrier and attempted to force their way inside of the building.

Other demonstrators held up signs announcing their respect for the bull.

On March 1, bullfighter Emilio Macias was seriously injured in the neighboring state of Tlaxcala after being pierced in the behind by a bull’s horn.

“The aim is not to make bullfighting disappear, but evolve,” lawmaker Victor Hugo Romo de Vivar said.

Mayor Brugada celebrated the bill’s passing on X, saying it was a step into turning the capital into “a city which respects animal rights, and which will not tolerate them being subjected to abuse or violence.”

The bill will go into effect in 210 calendar days, giving the government time to issue new regulations on bullfighting.

Mexico City is home to the world’s largest bullring, even larger than those in Spain, which birthed the tradition.

Bullfighting in Mexico dates back to 1529 – the time of conquistador Hernan Cortes – in what is now Mexico City.

In recent years, several other Latin American countries have banned bullfighting.

Last year, Colombia passed a measure to phase out bullfights by 2027.

