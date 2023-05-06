King Charles and royals greet well-wishers ahead of coronation

[Source: RNZ News]

Charles III will be crowned king tonight in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a lavish display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Charles follows 40 predecessors in being crowned at the abbey.

His second wife 75-year-old Camilla, will also be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony which, while rooted in history, will attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy and nation.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak says the coronation is a proud expression of their history, culture, and traditions, adding it is a vivid demonstration of the modern character of their country.