Kimmel says critics misrepresented remarks on Kirk's assassination

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday he believed his comments about the reaction to the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk were “intentionally and maliciously mischaracterized” by critics before his show was suspended.

Kimmel drew outrage from conservatives for saying on his September 17 show that President Donald Trump’s supporters were desperate to characterize Kirk’s accused assassin “as anything other than one of them” and for trying to “score political points” from his murder.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, Kimmel added that he thought critics had “intentionally and maliciously mischaracterized” his remarks.

ABC parent Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab temporarily pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said the host misled viewers about Kirk’s alleged shooter’s affiliation with Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. Carr urged local stations to push back and raised the possibility of the FCC revoking the licenses of local television stations that did not comply.

Kimmel said he spent the weekend following his suspension speaking with Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden about how to address the situation.

Disney reinstated Kimmel after six days off the air.

The host said he told Disney executives “the spirit of what I’m going to say” when he returned to the airwaves “rather than specifically what I was going to say.”

Upon his return, Kimmel defended political satire against “bullying” from Trump and officials in his administration.

