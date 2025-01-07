Justin Trudeau announces plan to step down

[Source: Reuters]

Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would step down in the coming months after nine years in power, bowing to legislators alarmed by the party’s miserable pre-election polling numbers.

Here are some reactions to the news:

PIERRE POILIEVRE, OPPOSITION CONSERVATIVE PARTY LEADER

“Nothing has changed.

“Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years, just like Justin.”

“The only way to fix what Liberals broke is a carbon tax election to elect common sense Conservatives who will bring home Canada’s promise.”

JAGMEET SINGH, OPPOSITION NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADER

“The problem is not just Justin Trudeau. It’s every minister that’s been calling the shots. It’s every Liberal MP that looked down their nose at Canadians who are worried about high costs or crumbling health care. The Liberals do not deserve another chance, no matter who is the leader.”

DOUG FORD, ONTARIO PREMIER

“President-elect Trump continues to make real threats about imposing sweeping tariffs that would devastate Canada’s economy.”

“Canada needs to demonstrate stability and strength at this critical moment, and the federal government must urgently explain to Canadians how they will avoid tariffs that could have devastating effects on our economy.”

CHRYSTIA FREELAND, FORMER FINANCE MINISTER AND DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA

“I thank Justin Trudeau for his years of service to Canada and Canadians. I wish him and his family the very best.”

MARK CARNEY, FORMER BANK OF CANADA AND BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR

“Thank you Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for your leadership, for your many contributions to Canada, and for the sacrifices you and your family have made for public service.

“Wishing you the best for your next chapters.”

CANDACE LAING, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE CANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau read the room and made the right call by announcing his resignation today.”

“His resignation marks a turning point as Canada tackles unprecedented domestic and international challenges. Canada can’t afford inaction with so much at stake. Unity is key: political leaders, businesses, and communities must come together around our common opportunities. Canada’s next Prime Minister must hit the ground running and be laser-focused on strengthening the Canada-U.S. trade relationship.”