Junta in quake-hit Myanmar extends ceasefire to May 31

[Source: Reuters]

Myanmar’s junta has extended a temporary ceasefire to May 31 to support reconstruction efforts following a massive earthquake in late March that killed at least 3,700 people and devastated parts of the country, state media reported.

The junta initially announced a ceasefire in early April, days after the March 28 earthquake, to support relief efforts, following similar moves by anti-junta armed groups.

Military airstrikes and artillery attacks have continued in some parts of Myanmar despite the ceasefire announcement.

