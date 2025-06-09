Judge rules Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury records can be unsealed

source: BBC / Website

A US federal judge has ruled that the Department of Justice can release grand jury materials from the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking investigation.

Judge Paul Engelmayer says a new law passed by Congress requires the Justice Department to publish files related to Jeffrey Epstein by next week. He says safeguards will be put in place to protect the identity and privacy of victims.

Maxwell is serving 20 years for helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls. Epstein died in prison in 2019.

The ruling follows a similar decision in Florida last week, which also cleared the release of documents from a 2005 investigation.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department must release all unclassified records by 19 December, though files linked to active investigations or privacy concerns may be withheld.

