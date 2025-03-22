Japan, China, South Korea discuss security

[ Source: Reuters ]

The top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss East Asian security and economic issues.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said, “We may truly be at a turning point in history,” amid escalating global uncertainty.

The three agreed to accelerate preparations for a trilateral summit in Japan, including discussions on declining birthrates and aging populations.

Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, emphasized the nations’ combined population of 1.6 billion and economic output exceeding $24 trillion, calling for resumption of free trade talks and expanded Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership membership.

However, deep divisions remain, particularly over Beijing’s support for North Korea, military activity around Taiwan, and backing of Russia in the Ukraine war. Japan and South Korea, U.S. allies, view China as a growing regional threat.

Cho Tae-yul, South Korea’s Foreign Minister, urged China to help persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and halt illegal military cooperation with Russia.

Iwaya will also meet separately with Chinese and South Korean counterparts, including the first high-level economic dialogue with Beijing in six years, to address issues like China’s ban on Japanese seafood imports after the 2023 Fukushima disaster.

