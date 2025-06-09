Jakarta office fire kills at least 22, police confirm

source: BBC / Website

A fire at an office building in Jakarta has killed at least 22 people as authorities continue to search for casualties.

The blaze at the seven-storey site in the Indonesian capital started on Tuesday afternoon, according to city police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro, who said some workers were having lunch at the time.

Police believe the fire began after a battery exploded on the first floor before the flames spread upwards. A company which makes drones is based in the building.

Susatyo said most of the victims who perished were women, one of whom was pregnant, and it was likely that they had died of asphyxiation from smoke rather than burns.

