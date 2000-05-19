Italy PM says pope confirmed willingness to host Ukraine peace talks

[Source: Reuters]

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement on Tuesday that Pope Leo had confirmed during a phone call with her his willingness to host in the Vatican the next round of negotiations to try to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Finding in the Holy Father confirmation of the readiness to host the next talks between the parties in the Vatican, the Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude (to) Pope Leo XIV for his unceasing commitment to peace,” Meloni said.

Following a call on Monday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, Meloni’s office said she welcomed remarks by Trump that Leo had expressed an interest in hosting talks between Kyiv and Moscow, but the Vatican did not immediately confirm any such offer.

Pope Leo, elected two weeks ago, is the first U.S. leader of the global Catholic Church. In a May 14 speech, he said the Vatican could act as a mediator in global conflicts, without specifically mentioning Ukraine and Russia.

In a second, separate statement, the Italian prime minister said she also had talks with other European leaders and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over the next steps.

“It was agreed to maintain close coordination between the partners with a view to a new round of negotiations aimed at a ceasefire and a peace agreement in Ukraine,” the statement said.

