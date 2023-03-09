World

India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

Reuters

March 9, 2023 10:17 am

[Source: Reuters]

U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia.

This begun to erode the dollar’s decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India – Russia’s top outlet for seaborne crude – have been settled in other currencies.

The dollar’s pre-eminence has periodically been called into question and yet it has continued because of the overwhelming advantages of using the most widely-accepted currency for business.

Article continues after advertisement

India’s oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting.

The country is the world’s number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow’s supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

After a coalition opposed to the war imposed an oil price cap on Russia on Dec. 5, Indian customers have paid for most Russian oil in non-dollar currencies, including the United Arab Emirates dirham and more recently the Russian rouble, multiple oil trading and banking sources said.

The transactions in the last three months total the equivalent of several hundred million dollars, the sources added, in a shift that has not previously been reported.

The Group of Seven economies, the European Union and Australia, agreed the price cap late last year to bar Western services and shipping from trading Russian oil unless sold at an enforced low price to deprive Moscow of funds for its war.

Some Dubai-based traders, and Russian energy companies Gazprom and Rosneft are seeking non-dollar payments for certain niche grades of Russian oil that have in recent weeks been sold above the $60 a barrel price cap, three sources with direct knowledge said.

The sources asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Those sales represent a small share of Russia’s total sales to India and do not appear to violate the sanctions, which U.S. officials and analysts predicted could be skirted by non-Western services, such as Russian shipping and insurance.

Three Indian banks backed some of the transactions, as Moscow seeks to de-dollarise its economy and traders to avoid sanctions, the trade sources, as well as former Russian and U.S. economic officials, told Reuters.

But continued payment in dirhams for Russian oil could become harder after the United States and Britain last month added Moscow and Abu Dhabi-based Russian bank MTS to the Russian financial institutions on the sanctions list.

MTS had facilitated some Indian oil non-dollar payments, the trade sources said. Neither MTS nor the U.S. Treasury immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

An Indian refining source said most Russian banks have faced sanctions since the war but Indian customers and Russian suppliers are determined to keep trading Russian oil.

“Russian suppliers will find some other banks for receiving payments,” the source told Reuters.

“As it is, the government is not asking us to stop buying Russian oil, so we are hopeful that an alternative payment mechanism will be found in case the current system is blocked.”

FRIENDLY VERSUS UNFRIENDLY

Paying for oil in dollars has been the nearly universal practice for decades. By comparison, the currency’s share of overall international payments is much smaller at 40%, according to January figures from payment system SWIFT.

Daniel Ahn, a former chief economist at the U.S. State Department and now a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, says the dollar’s strength is unmatched, but the sanctions could undermine the West’s financial systems while failing to achieve their aim.

“Russia’s short-term efforts to try and sell things in return for currencies other than the dollar is not the real threat to Western sanctions,” he said.

“(The West) is weakening the competitiveness of their own financial services by adding yet another administrative layer.”

The price cap coincided with an EU embargo on imports of Russian seaborne oil, rounding off a year of bans and sanctions, including largely expelling Russia from the SWIFT global payments system.

Around half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion, were frozen.

In response, Russia said it would seek payment for its energy in the currency of “friendly” countries and last year ordered “unfriendly” EU states to pay for gas in roubles.

For Russian firms – as payments were blocked or delayed even if they were not violating any sanctions, due to overly zealous compliance – dollars became potentially a “toxic asset”, independent analyst and former adviser at the Bank of Russia Alexandra Prokopenko, said.

“Russia desperately needs to trade with the rest of the world because it’s still dependent on its oil and gas revenues so they are trying all options they have,” she told Reuters.

“They’re working on building a direct infrastructure between the Russian and Indian banking systems.”

India’s largest lender State Bank of India has a nostro, or foreign currency, account in Russia. Similarly, many banks from Russia have opened accounts with Indian banks to facilitate trade.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in the month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that sanctions on Russia could erode the dollar’s dominance by encouraging smaller trading blocs using other currencies.

“The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible,” she told the Financial Times. The IMF did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Beyond Russia, tensions between China and the West are also eroding the long-established norms of dollar-dominated global trade.

Russia holds a chunk of its currency reserves in renminbi while China has reduced its holdings of dollars, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September Moscow had agreed to sell gas supplies to China for yuan and roubles instead of dollars.

INDIA DISPLACES EUROPE

India in the last year displaced Europe as Russia’s top customer for seaborne oil, snapping up cheap barrels and increasing imports of Russian crude 16-fold compared to before the war, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency. Russian crude accounted for about a third of its total imports.

While India does not recognise the sanctions against Moscow, the majority of purchases of Russian oil in any currency have complied with them, trade sources said, and almost all sales have taken place at levels below the price cap.

Even so, most banks and financial institutions are cautious about clearing any payments to avoid unwittingly breaching any international law.

For Indian refiners that in recent weeks started settling some Russian oil purchases in roubles, according to the trade sources, payments have been processed in part by the State Bank of India via its nostro roubles account in Russia.

Those transactions are mostly for oil purchases from Russian state energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, the sources added. Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank have handled most of the dirham payments, the sources added.

The banks, Gazprom and Rosneft did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India has prepared a framework for settling trade with Russia in Indian rupees should rouble transactions be cut off by further sanctions, the sources said.

Asked for comment, the U.S. Treasury referred to the assertion by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen two weeks into the war: “I don’t think the dollar has any serious competition, and is not likely to for a long time.”

Shocking domestic violence numbers revealed

Tikoduadua apologizes for mix up

Risk of termite breeding

114 exporters access Australia's market

Return of Fijians to boost economic activity

UK Security company recruiting neglected veterans

Violence victims report late says FWRM

New Vision of Fiji launches School Holiday program

Police verifying claim made by woman regarding her son

Veremalua challenge women officers

No drop policy helps Police force

Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS

Bayern cruise past PSG to reach Champions League last eight

Milan edge Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters

India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests

Businessman accused by Trafigura living in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah-court document

Israeli women form human chains to protest planned judicial overhaul

Crusaders expecting Fijian flair from Drua

Drua and Crusaders tickets still available

Tough pool for Fiji in Marist 7s

Cricketers looks forward T20 tournament

Financial issues hindering Lami High’s preparations

New intelligence points to pro-Ukraine group in Nord Stream attack -NYT

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes an 'inspiration' - Erik ten Hag

Super Rugby champs arrive

Five backs re-sign for Drua

Oklahoma measure to legalize recreational marijuana headed for defeat

Cricket to enhance Pacific Islands bond: Cohen

Voice out your concerns says Vulakoro

Increase in casual references to racism: Bainimarama

AG’s office to go through Naidu’s file

Nick Cannon’s cryptic message spreads baby fever

US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China

Havertz's penalty re-take a 'joke', says Bellingham as Dortmund crash out

Holi Masti for the family

Narawa starts, Sowakula on the bench

Fiji to look for business at NZ trade show

Canada repeals historic laws targeting women, LGBTQ community

Women play a critical role in the tourism industry

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update with his fans post his rib cartilage injury

Gavoka attends fifth UN conference

Women’s contribution is unmatched: Prasad

PICs continue to face climate emergency

US lawsuit to block JetBlue-Spirit merger casts chill over future airline deals

U.S. judge rules Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

Bruce Willis’ wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street

Walmart to invest nearly $1.5 bln in Mexico and Central America in 2023

Fijiana Drua in need of a counsellor

Bainimarama resigns from Parliament

U.S. says intel indicates pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines -NY Times

Fight with us, Shameem calls on men’s support

Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

Holi being celebrated today

Team culture pleases Rodu

PWD to focus on community roads

No Eintracht fans in Napoli for Champions League return leg - Bundesliga club

Chanel takes glittering, camellia-themed line-up to Paris catwalk

Funding for female policing leadership development continues

All Black Savea suspended for one week after throat-slitting gesture

PM meets Fiji Water owners

EU, UK, Swiss probe suspected fragrance cartel, Givaudan confirms cooperation

Brilliant Benfica crush Brugge to reach Champions League last eight

Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes

Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters

Fernandes captaincy at Man Utd questioned after frustrated display

Tabuya pays tribute to Fijian women; gender-based violence prevalent

China warns U.S. to stop suppression or risk 'conflict'

Musk says Twitter could be cash flow-positive next quarter

Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity

Georgians throw stones, petrol bombs at police in protest over new law

England vice-captain Lawes ruled out of Six Nations game against France

Dollar jumps as Powell flags higher terminal rate

UK tells small-boat migrants: we will detain and deport you

Tesla's next generation smaller car to operate mostly autonomously-Musk

Holi celebrated in an environment of freedom: Professor Prasad

S&P cuts Nissan credit rating to junk status

Taiwan warns of China's 'repeated provocations'

Fiji faces mounting debt without changes to government finances: Prasad

Iran accuses school poisoning suspects of links to foreign media, riots -state media Reuters

Construction of $5 million Toga Bridge begins

Churchill Park needs to be a sea of blue

FCEF launches a new logo

We need to be sharper and faster: Rodu

Senivota chases her volleyball dream

Arsenal celebrations against Bournemouth to be investigated by FA

Brazil police carry out more raids as part of Jan. 8 riots probe

Schools to resume today

ACTBOX Turkey's anti-Erdogan bloc vows to reverse his legacy

North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests

Fiscal review committee members announced

New mentoring program for women journalists

European Investment Bank new office to open in Fiji

Education Ministry announces acting appointments

Crusaders will be ruthless: Byrne

Former PS resigns from ATH board as new directors appointed

Rasolea defies the odds for rugby passion

Tourism Industry achieves 93% visitor satisfaction rating

Northern Ireland's DUP begin month-long consultation on post-Brexit deal

Accident claims life of 62-year-old

Fiji Football U15 squad named

Bargain Box upgrades Labasa store

Drua and Jack’s of Fiji strengthen ties

China says if US does not change path towards it there will 'surely be conflict'

California to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue, Governor says

Paramount Global mulls sale of majority stake in BET

Australian officials warn of bushfire threat as heatwave grips Sydney

$2.25 million grant to Health Ministry

Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Giambattista Valli fills fall runway show with tweeds at Paris Fashion Week

Czech company sees boom in market for fake tanks, HIMARS

California to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue, Governor says

Push to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok moves ahead in Congress

Australian cerebral palsy advocate hopes Disney creates princess with disabilities

$15k starting pay for 7s women and men: Tuiloa

Partnership focuses on female leadership in policing

Defence to challenge interview in murder case

Saudi Arabia deposits $5 bln in Turkey's central bank - statement

More work needed to break stereotypes

Massive drop in coconut industry production

Shortage of skilled labour still a challenge: Hill

South Korean romance reality shows boom, but marriage no longer the end game

USP women’s rugby takes flight

Minister notes urgent need to improve CWMH

Badminton requests for facilities

Diversification is crucial says Daunabuna

Australia's Lee backs 'tough' PGA Tour changes

Ukraine vows not to give up on Bakhmut amid constant Russian attacks

Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap

Ministry begins consultations with rural communities

Horses on the catwalk: Stella McCartney pushes leather-free style

Ministry focuses on enhancing Pacific Agri-Trade

They wined, dined and fled - but law finally catches up with Spain wine thieves

Tuwai yet to receive $33k for house

Missing teen found

103 unaccompanied minors found in abandoned trailer in Mexico, govt says

Paris St-Germain striker to have ankle surgery

Tuxedos and jumpsuits: menswear dazzles on awards season red carpets

Search underway for Americans kidnapped in Mexico border town

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

Exclusive: Ukraine seeks US cluster bombs to adapt for drone use, lawmakers say

Rape trial vacated, victim pregnant

Louis Vuitton shows playful, French styles at Musee d'Orsay in Paris

Belarus opposition leader handed 15-year jail term for 'treason'

Schools to remain closed

Sexual offences remain underreported: MSP

Plans to keep Fiji a competitive tourist destination

Gollings highlight team’s weaknesses

USP debuts and wins friendly

Four teams locked in for DSL-Taveuni Zone

Iran's Khamenei calls girls' poisoning 'unforgivable' after public anger

Japan's new rocket fails after engine issue, in blow to space ambitions

Manchester United: Marcus Rashford says loss to Liverpool must not 'define season'

Officers enhance their fire investigative skills

Discussion focuses on migration of trade-skilled workers

Partnerships crucial to revitalizing aquaculture sector

Gollings highlight team’s weaknesses

Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island

Fiji to face nemesis again

Child sexual offence cases concerning

Seruvakula eligible for FSC’s coaching grant

17-year-old wins Chess Championship

Fiji open to international flights

Alleged assaulters out on bail

Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid U.S. visa row

Ancelotti worried about Real's lack of goals

NDMO sounds out another warning

England's Wood expects limited role in Ashes at home

China sets out economic, political, military vision

Los Pumas roar in Canada

Britain to stop those arriving illegally from staying

Two released on bail over alleged assault

Black Ferns win Vancouver 7s

Man dies after wharf mishap

Chinese companies hang onto dollars, hedge to prepare for volatile yuan

Step-father pleads not guilty to rape charge

Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut

TikTok a potential target in upcoming US bill to ban some foreign tech

Brace for more rain

Fijiana finishes fifth in Vancouver

Focus needed on food and agriculture

Suva Grammar out of FSSRL

ACCF remains concerned

Real Madrid title hopes dented with goalless draw at Betis

Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election

Manchester United meltdown was unprofessional, says angry Ten Hag

Interest growing in Port Denarau

Local talent gets a chance

Kostyuk dedicates first title to those 'fighting and dying' in Ukraine

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup

Asia stocks rally, bonds tense for U.S. rate tests

Several roads closed in the western division

Fire destroys homes Cox's Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh

Britain's Prince Harry invited to King Charles's coronation -spokesperson

Number of areas in the West flooded

Scholarship to recognize women’s contribution

University campuses closed due to adverse weather conditions

Three losses in Vancouver for Fiji 7s

Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial

Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; railroad says no toxins aboard