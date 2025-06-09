Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters rally on the streets of Minneapolis

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Minneapolis on Friday (January 9) to decry Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a U.S. immigration agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car on Wednesday (January 7).

Aerial images show protesters holding signs and waving flags along a Minneapolis street.

Trump administration officials have defended the shooting as self-defense and accused Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, of deliberately aiming her car at the officer in an act of “domestic terrorism” – narrative protesters believe to be untrue.

The agent who shot Renee Nicole Good,was among 2,000 federal officers flagged for deployment to the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, home to the largest Somali diaspora in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security has called the operation its most expansive ever. The agent’s name has not been released by DHS.

