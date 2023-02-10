Hopes crushed as another loved one pulled from rubble

The city of Osmaniye was badly damaged by the earthquake. [Source: BBC News]

There was an extraordinary scene a few hours ago where there was a rush and a roar.

People went as close as they could to the buildings because rescue teams thought they had found something – but what they pulled out was not a loved one alive but another dead body.

Then, a cry of two young women rose from the crowds – this overwhelming grief that they realised all their hope was now gone.

The grief was so overwhelming that they fell to the ground and people rushed to try to pick them up. It’s so heartbreaking.

This is a scene that’s been played out in neighbourhood after neighbourhood, street after street, in cities, towns and villages across southern Turkey and, of course, across the border in Syria as well.