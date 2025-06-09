Google ad tech antitrust trial closing arguments moved back

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

A final plea by Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google to avoid a breakup of its advertising technology business in a U.S. court has been moved to November 21, the court said.

Closing arguments for the Google trial were previously scheduled for Wednesday, according to a notice from U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia.

Brinkema ruled in April that the company holds two illegal ad tech monopolies, and she is now considering what Google must do to restore competition.

Article continues after advertisement

The Department of Justice and a coalition of states have asked the judge to make Google sell its ad exchange, AdX, where online publishers pay Google a 20% fee to sell ads in auctions that happen instantly when users load websites.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.