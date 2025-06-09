Ghana's president removes country's chief justice

[Source: Reuters]

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has removed the West African nation’s chief justice effective immediately, a statement from the president’s office said on Monday.

The statement said Mahama’s decision was based on a report by a committee that found grounds of “misbehaviour” and recommended Gertrude Torkornoo’s removal from office.

Mahama launched an investigation into Torkornoo, Ghana’s third female chief justice, earlier this year and suspended her.

Torkornoo has rejected allegations of misconduct, saying they are unfounded and politically driven.

