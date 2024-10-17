Georgia judge blocks elections rules backed by Pro-Trump Republicans

[Source: Reuters]

A judge on Wednesday overturned controversial changes to Georgia election rules made by a Republican-controlled state board, the latest defeat for allies of Donald Trump seeking to change how the battleground state’s votes are counted in the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

Judge Thomas Cox struck down a half-dozen new rules that were described by Republicans as necessary election security measures but opposed by Democrats, who said they were aimed at impeding certification of results in a state that could be crucial in selecting the next president.

Cox said the rules, including ones that would have empowered local officials to investigate irregularities and examine troves of documents related to the vote, contradicted state law.

“The rules at issue exceed or are in conflict with specific provisions of the Election Code. Thus, the challenged rules are unlawful and void,” Cox wrote.

Cox’s ruling is final, though it could be appealed. The judge directed the election board to immediately remove the new rules from its rolls and inform election officials that they were invalid.

A representative for the Georgia State Election Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Georgia, where early voting began in record numbers on Tuesday, is one of seven closely contested states that are expected to determine the winner of the presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Trump. U.S. presidential elections are decided through state-by-state results, not by a majority in the national popular vote.