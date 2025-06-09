France, Germany, UK leaders discuss Russian asset use for Ukraine aid

Source: Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the leaders of France and Germany discussed the “positive progress” made to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine, Downing Street said on Monday.

“The leaders all agreed that now is a critical moment and that we must continue to ramp up support to Ukraine and economic pressure on Putin to bring an end to this barbaric war,” said a spokesperson for Starmer.

“While diplomatic efforts continue, Europe must stand with Ukraine … They also discussed positive progress made to use immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction”.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.